Local company Allan Hay Roofing and Building have agreed to support Penicuik rugby club this season in Tennent’s East Division Two.

Allan Hay is pictured left with Gavin McQuillan, Penicuik rugby president

The funding has allowed Penicuik to kit out all their coaching team from micros and mini players through to seniors with new hoodies and winter jackets.

Allan Hay enjoyed a sponsors day at the clubhouse as Penicuik ran out winners over Livingston 35-27 with the sponsors choosing Steven Ketchen as man of the match.

and the club are currently handily placed at third in the table just a point behind the second place side following back-to-back wins over Dunbar and Hawick Linden.

Meanwhile, Scottish Rugby has formed a new Youth Panel with 16 regional representatives selected to help shape the future of the sport.

The new members of the Panel include players, match officials and coaches with a wide range of experiences in rugby, heralding from across the country.

Representing Edinburgh and District are Georgia Adams (Edinburgh University), Scarlett Crossan (Edinburgh Harlequins) and Jack Brown (George Watson’s College).

Appointed for the next two seasons, the panel will provide a platform for youth perspectives to be heard and understood. The group will also provide influence on a number of Scottish Rugby decisions as they work alongside the Rugby Development department.