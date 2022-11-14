Fresh from a competitive Scottish League weekend with seven of the club's teams featuring across six divisions Murrayfield Table Tennis Club mark their centenary today.

Long-serving Murrayfield president Lindsay Muir, left, receiving Honorary Life Membership of Table Tennis Scotland from the governing body’s Stewart McGowan. Picture: Gordon Muir

Centrepiece will be a social “ping pong” event in “Out of the Blue”, Dalmeny Street, Leith, a venue known for ‘Wiff-Waff Wednesday’ sessions.

Saturday afternoon will be devoted to juniors before exhibitions, presentations and a performance by LEON, a magician who recently performed a table tennis themed show on the Festival Fringe.

Befitting the local Premier champions it is in the competitive sphere that Murrayfield have few peers.

Last weekend they consolidated second place in National League Division One while having three teams in the top five places of the Edinburgh and Lothians League.

The table tennis club is the last surviving part of the Murrayfield Memorial Club, established in 1922 in memory of locals who died in World War I.

Member Charlie Ellis has produced a history building on the work of Michael MacLaren who tragically died after suffering a heart attack during a match in 1999 and containing mention of a cup match in 1968 against a Saughton prison team fielding two convicted murderers!

Coach Krzysztof Borkowicz believes the club has “a very promising group of under-13 players including Rory Thomson and Nichole Lee, who was recently crowned Scottish Primary Schools Champion and silver medallist in the British event.

