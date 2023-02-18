A contingent of eight from Lasswade Rugby Club completed this year’s Doddie Aid gruelling fundraising cycling challenge, the Doddie Cup 555, raising more than £17,000 and counting.

Pictured, left to right, are the Lasswade group - Craig Adam, Andy Cannon, Craig Brown, Craig Mackay, Scott Walkingshaw, Kevin Greig, Sean Hadden, Michael Farquhar. Picture: Contributed

The Lasswade cyclists rode from Cardiff to Edinburgh Fundraising for My Name5Doddie Foundation, tackling motor neurone disease (MND).

Led by Rob Wainwright, a former Scotland team-mate of Doddie Weir, who died of MND late last year, around 200 cyclists from across the UK rode 555 miles to deliver the match ball ahead of the Scotland - Wales match at Murrayfield.

The Lasswade group comprised Craig Adam, Colin Brown, Andy Cannon, Michael Farquhar, Kevin Greig, Sean Hadden, Craig Mackay and Scott Walkingshaw and some had personal reasons for taking part.

Team captain Craig Mackay’s father was diagnosed with MND in 2022 and his cousin, Andy, joined the team in support. Kevin Greig, vice president of Lasswade, lost his mother to MND 17 years ago. Assisting behind the scenes were a support crew of Tom Chambers, Gordon Lyall, Garry Sheret and Gayle Sheret while motor dealers Peter Vardy loaned a van and minibus as well as donating fuel and ensuring the team were insured.

The riders smashed their £5,555 fundraising target before they even climbed into their saddles and the total is still climbing before gift aid and other fundraising is complete.

As well as the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/team/lasswaderfc4doddie the team have two fundraising raffles left.