It can’t be too unusual for a growing youngster to receive a new bike for Christmas three years in succession.

At the age of just eight, Kai Golder has already assembled an extensive trophy collection

But not every recipient can be like eight-year-old Kai Golder whose bikes are powered not by pedals but 50cc engines – and rising - with speeds capable of 50 mph plus.

And Kai has been putting that horsepower to stunning effect by winning the McIntosh Minibikes Scottish Mini Moto series for 2022 as well as stepping up from under-9s (blue bike) to under-12s on occasions to finish third overall in the “Featherweight” (red bike) category.

Kai, from Easthouses, clinched the title at Knockhill at the end of a season which has seen him, parents Kevin and Bobbie along with younger brother Taylor, 3, go from Golspie to Stranraer to Elgin, in search of points.

Having led all the way in the Mini Moto series Kai ultimately required three points from the last of eight rounds and he cruised home from 25 rivals with win number 23 out of 26 starts in a format where Italian legend Valentino Rossi, nine times world champion, started out.

“Mini Moto is the equivalent of karting on four wheels which propelled the likes of Lewis Hamilton to motor racing fame and Kai got the 'biking bug from me” says dad Kevin, a 31-year-old plasterer and roughcaster who himself is a rider of “super-bikes” with experience of high performance racing at the likes of Donington Park in England.

What is it like, though, to see your eight-year-old son hurtle 10 laps round a tarmac track just inches from the ground?

“Yes, my heart has been in my mouth sometimes – and his mum too.

“But you get used to it and Kai’s dream is to go all the way to the pro ranks though he’ll continue to compete in Scotland next year, perhaps in an older age-group, before maybe venturing further afield as he develops his talent.

“It can be stressful watching but Kai is totally committed while also finding a bit of time to play football with Easthouses Boys Club.

“Even in this off-season he wants to keep practising often at a circuit in Crail or Cults.

“He’ll be glad when the season comes around and it is very sociable for the rest of the family, too.

“Often we camp at the tracks and enjoy getting to know other families with practice on a Saturday, two qualifiers on a Sunday morning and three races in the afternoon. Meetings usually take place once a month and altogether Kai started and finished 46 races in two categories this year after spending the previous season coming to terms with the speeds required to be successful.”

A pupil at Lawfield Primary School, they are enjoying Kai’s success, noting on their website: “We are so proud of Kai! The 2022 Scottish Mini Moto Champion after completing eight rounds of racing all over the country. Kai won 20 of 23 races in the junior A category (7-9 year olds) on his way to winning the Scottish championship. Amazing achievement Kai! “