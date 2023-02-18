Edinburgh Eagles go into their latest Betfred Rugby League Challenge Cup campaign this weekend aiming to blow away both cobwebs and their Oldham-based Saddleworth Rangers opponents.

The teams meet on Saturday at Royal High School, Barnton, with some intriguing positives and negatives surrounding the tie which will be streamed live on BBC 1-player.

Despite the uncertainties including the fact Eagles haven’t played a competitive match since clinching a place in the draw last July with their 11th Scottish title player/coach Craig Robertson estimates the odds could still be “70:30” in favour of his team.

“The Scotland-Wales Six Nations match at Murrayfield a few hours after we are due to kick off (1.15 at Royal High School grounds, Barnton) is likely to take a bit of the focus away from us with potential support instead heading for the pub and the Six Nations build up” said Robertson, adding:

“However, because of the lack of hotel accommodation Saddleworth face leaving home at 6am and going back down the road afterwards stopping at Berwick for the night.

“I wouldn’t fancy a schedule like that on the day of a game – and there is also the Edinburgh traffic on Six Nations day for them to contend with.

“Additionally they took a hammering last time out (66-0 versus Rochdale Mayfield).

“So, this is our biggest opportunity to push forward in the Challenge Cup and I’d say we are going into it 70:30 to progress.”

Captain Lewis Clarke agrees but with a caveat: “A lot of our squad – we have about 35 players available – have been playing rugby union and need to get our heads around the change of code.

“We should be fit enough but carrying the ball up the middle and running backwards to re-group needs adjusting to as well as being tiring.”

“Last year, against York Acorns, we fell away in the last 20 minutes but the final margin of defeat was only eight points which is something to build on.”

To compensate for lack of game time the amateur Eagles have been training twice a week boosted by the knowledge that Saddleworth play a couple of divisions below York Acorns in domestic rugby league.

Coach Robertson is further encouraged by recent recruitments in addition to a number of Fijian soldiers assigned to the Royal Regiment of Scotland at Glencorse Barracks with Lewis Clarke able to contribute ideas after being part of Scotland’s World Cup squad last Autumn.

Craig Robertson adds:

“Terry Logan, a big ball-carrier who plays prop for Kelso in rugby union will be a key player and Peter Burns has returned from travelling and will be using his running and kicking skills from full back.”

And former coach Ash Carroll is back assisting after a year out.

“Having Ash on the touchline will ease pressure on me considerably” says Robertson, who reveals another incentive.

“If we can get the win we already know another home draw awaits against Thatto Heath Crusaders from St Helens and we’ll have had another game under our belt after the long lay-off.”