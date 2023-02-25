Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes MBE, is heading to Edinburgh next week to speak at an event in celebration of International Women’s Day on Fridaynote-0.

Kelly Holmes celebrating winning the 1500m event at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Picture: Phil Noble/PA

The “Women Inspired” event raises vital funds to support the Street Soccer charity’s women’s programmes across Scotland that feature free football sessions and personal development opportunities for players.

The event, launched in 2019, allows sporting icons like Dame Kelly, female business leaders and people of influence an opportunity to unite for a day and inspire guests from across the business and sporting landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner of both 800 and 1500 metre events at the Athens Games of 2004, Dame Kelly is now regarded as a global inspirational speaker, award-winning author and entrepreneur as well as a fitness, wellness, and mental health champion. She uses her own experience to raise awareness of mental health in particular.

Street Soccer Chief Executive David Duke said: "We are really looking forward to hearing about Dame Kelly's career and her journey afterwards. The event is really important to us ... and we can't wait for an afternoon of insight, inspiration and celebration."

Street Soccer’s Women Inspired Gala Lunch will be held at the Assembly Rooms, George Street, and includes a panel discussion on current hot topics as well as an “in conversation” interview with Dame Kelly.