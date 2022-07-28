Commonwealth Games: Team Scotland tempering medal ambitions after overcoming 'real challenges' ahead of Birmingham 2022

After a traditional home Games leap up to fourth in the medal table and a record tally of 53 medals, 19 gold, Scotland came back down with a bump on the Gold Coast.

They finished seventh in the medal table, behind Wales, with 44 medals, still their second-best all-time performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Bush, Chairman of Commonwealth Games Scotland, said: “If you look back retrospectively, our strongest team will always be at a home Games.

“We shouldn’t forget how difficult these Games have been in terms of delivering them on time and on budget.

“The pandemic has given real challenges to athletes, coaches, families, in terms of preparing, so to get them to the start line is a great achievement.”

This summer, Team Scotland, supported by funding raised by National Lottery players, comprises of over 250 athletes, all vying for medal success.

Paul Bush, chairman of Commonwealth Games Scotland, with the Queen's baton ahead of Birmingham 2022. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images for the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay )

There is plenty of star power in the 260-strong squad headlined by Jake Wightman, Duncan Scott, and Laura Muir.

There are 99 returning athletes and 161 making their Games debut.

For the first time there are more women than men on Team Scotland, with 134 female athletes competing and 126 males.

The youngest athlete in the squad is 16-year-old swimmer Sam Downie and the oldest George Millar, 75, a lawn bowler.

Bush said: “We're always excited on the eve of a Game in terms of legacy and impact.

“Obviously there will be an impact in terms of inspiring young people in Scotland to be the next athletes that are competing in 2026 in Victoria and then at 2030.

“The Commonwealth games is a unique opportunity for athletes to wear a Scottish vest in a sporting environment that only comes around once every four years.”

All 260 Scottish athletes at the Games have benefitted from the backing of the National Lottery.

Bush said of funding: “It has been a game changer for British sport over the years since it was set up in 1996.”