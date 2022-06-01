Commonwealth Games: Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts picked to represent Scotland in beach volleyball

Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts will team up again at the Commonwealth Games for Scotland.

The selection comes after the pair secured Scotland’s qualification for the Games after a second-place finish in last summer's Eurozone Commonwealth Games qualifier, which was hosted by Scottish Volleyball at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh-based pairing, who are currently ranked 140 in the world and both represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast back in 2018, have been a partnership since 2015, training and competing for Edinburgh Beach Volleyball Club in Portobello.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They reached the quarter-finals of the beach volleyball competition in Gold Coast 2018, losing to the Canadian pairing of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, who would go on to claim gold in the competition.

Coutts said: “It is great to be selected for Team Scotland for a second consecutive Commonwealth Games.

“We’ve got many great memories from four years ago, and the atmosphere was really special in Australia, but with it being a UK-based games I’m sure this one will be even better. I can’t wait.”

Beattie said: “As soon as the last Commonwealth Games finished we were back on tour immediately because we knew how important it was to contribute to qualification the next time around.

"It has been a long process but this was obviously the ultimate goal and we achieved it, so we are very excited.”