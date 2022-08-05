Scotland's Laura Muir, pictured far left, finished fifth in her 800m round one heat on Friday.

The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.

She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also reached Saturday’s 800m final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m – having been clipped – in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.

“This is the last one. If I can get not just one but two it would be very special,” she said.

“It was nice to get the legs moving after Tuesday (800m heat), it feels a long time ago, and it’s nice to qualify and save as much energy as I could.

“It’s going to be hard, the Commonwealth in these distances is really strong, but it’s an amazing opportunity to give it my best. I would hate to be sitting at home watching the final thinking I could be part of it.

“I went to the front and slowed down a wee bit and I got away with it for a while but I knew they would come round at some point. I latched on and did as minimum as possible to save the legs for tomorrow.”

Scotland team-mate Jemma Reekie also qualified along with England’s Katie Snowden and Melissa Courtney-Bryant.

When are Laura Muir’s Commonwealth Games finals?

Muir will run the 800m final on Saturday evening, with the race scheduled to begin at 7.45pm.