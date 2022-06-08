Commonwealth Games 2022: Team Scotland announce Thistles squad for netball matches

Claire Maxwell will captain Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

As the countdown continues to the opening ceremony on Thursday, July 28, the participants representing Scotland in badminton, boxing, judo, netball, para-powerlifting, squash and triathlon have been named.

In badminton, Kirsty Gilmour will compete at her fourth games, looking to go one step better than the silver and bronze medals she won in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Alexander Dunn, Christopher Grimley, Matthew Grimley, Adam Hall, Julie MacPherson, Eleanor O'Donnell, Callum Smith and Ciara Torrance are the other athletes selected for badminton.

Glasgow 2014 gold medallists Sarah Adlington and Chris Sherrington are among the 11 judoka announced. They will be joined by Finlay Allan, David Ferguson, Kirsty Marsh, Dylan Munro, Billy Rodman, Alexander Short, Rachel Tytler, Malin Wilson and Hannah Wood.

Alan Clyne will compete in his fourth games in squash alongside Georgia Adderley, Lisa Aitken, Douglas Kempsell, Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, while former bronze medallist Micky Yule goes in para-powerlifting.

In boxing, Sam Hickey, Tyler Jolly, Sean Lazzerini, Reese Lynch, Matthew McHale, Lennon Mulligan, Stephen Newns and Megan Reid will represent Scotland, while Sophia Green, Cameron Main and Grant Sheldon will compete in the triathlon.

In netball, the Scottish Thistles netball squad will comprise of 12 players, with Claire Maxwell selected as captain.

The other 11 women selected are Emily Nicholl (vice captain), Lynsey Gallagher, Niamh McCall, Emma Barrie, Iona Christian, Hannah Leighton, Sarah MacPhail, Lauren Tait, Rachel Conway, Bethan Goodwin and Kelly Boyle.

The team will be coached by Tamsin Greenway, who will be taking charge of her first Commonwealth Games.

She said: “Playing at the Commonwealth Games is a huge achievement and highlight for any international netballer. Representing the Thistles and being part of Team Scotland is very special moment and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve on and off the court.”

Maxwell will be captain for a second time, after leading the team at Gold Coast four years ago, and said: “We are so excited as a collective to have been chosen to represent Team Scotland in the Commonwealth Games. To be named as Captain of the Scottish Thistles is a real honour and I'm excited to lead such an exciting squad. This team is full of ambitious and driven athletes, and we are working hard to meet our aim of finishing within the top eight.”

The Thistles are in Group A alongside Australia, Jamaica, South Africa, Wales and Barbados, and Greenway knows they face some sterns tests.

“We are under no illusions of the challenges we will face in what is an extremely competitive group,” she added. “The players are excited about the prospect and are pushing hard preparing for the competition.”