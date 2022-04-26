Team Scotland Volleyball member Lynne Beattie.

They ensured their spot in England following a second-placed finish in last summer's Eurozone Commonwealth Games qualifier, which was hosted by Scottish Volleyball at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh.

The Scottish pairing of Lynne Beattie and Mel Coutts lost out to Cyprus in the final, but because the Cypriots gained automatic qualification through world ranking points, being runners-up was enough to grant the Scots back-to-back Games qualification following their participation at Gold Coast four years ago.

In 2018 Games, Coutts and Beattie reached the quarter-final stage, where they were eliminated by Canada.

Scottish Volleyball’s High Performance Beach Coach and Programme Manager Felipe Humana-Paredes said: “I could not be more excited that the women’s team have qualified for Birmingham 2022.

“With the Games so close to home this year, it will be a great opportunity to show off our sport and inspire the next generation to get on the sand.”

Team Scotland Chef de Mission Elinor Middlemiss said: “I am delighted for the players, coaching staff and Scottish Volleyball that the qualification for Birmingham 2022 has been secured.

“It is set to be a fantastic competition, at a stunning venue in the middle of Birmingham. I have no doubt that the Scottish public will get behind the girls both at home and in Birmingham.”

Margaret Ann Fleming MBE, Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Volleyball said: “Everyone at Scottish Volleyball is thrilled with the qualification of the women’s team for this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“The beach game has been on a meteoric rise in Scotland since its inclusive in the Gold Coast games four years ago and we are already planning for a trip back to Australia for the Victoria games in four years’ time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Commonwealth Games Scotland, the Scottish Volleyball Board, staff, partners, sponsors and of course our athletes who continue in their hard work, determination, and commitment in making beach volleyball bigger, better and stronger.”