Cheltenham Gold Cup 2025 Prize Money: How much the winner gets, how to watch, distance, jumps, runners, latest odds
The Cheltenham Gold Cup was first run in 1924, switching to its current ‘New Course’ location in 1959, and has been won by some famous names over the years, including Kauto Star, Arkle, Best Mate and Denman.
Last year saw the 10/11 favourite Galopin Des Champs - owned by Mrs Audrey Turley, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend - triumph for the second year in a row.
It was the fourth time that the team of Mullins and Townend have won the trophy in just six years - following other victories with Al Boum Photo in 2019 and 2020.
This year over 70,000 racing fans are expected to pack into the racecourse, with millions watching on television at home to see whether Galopin Des Champs can defend his title.
Here’s what you need to know about the Blue Riband of jump racing in 2025.
When is the Gold Cup?
This Gold Cup takes place on the last day of the four-day Festival. This year that’s on Friday, March 14.
The race is scheduled to start at 3.30pm.
What's the prize money?
The Cheltenham Gold Cup is one of the the most valuable events in the British racing calendar with a total prize fund of £625,000 and the winner getting a £351,688 payday.
The owner receives 75 per cent of the prize money, with the remaining 25 per cent split between the trainer, the jockey, and stable staff.
Can I watch the Gold Cup on television?
The Cheltenham Gold Cup will be shown live on ITV and STV – including the ITVX streaming platform – with buildup to the race starting at 1pm.
It will also be broadcast live on Racing TV which is available to Sky and Virgin Media customers.
How long is the race?
The race is run over three miles and two furlongs and features 22 fences. A furlong is roughly 200 metres.
What horses are running?
There are currently 10 horses preparing to take on the Gold Cup course, although they may not all make the starting line. The current runners are as follows:
- Ahoy Senor
- Banbridge
- Corbetts Cross
- Galopin Des Champs
- Gentlemansgame
- Inothewayurthinkin
- Jungle Boogie,
- Monty's Star
- Royale Pagaille
- The Real Whacker
Who are the favourites?
The bookies currently have Galopin Des Champs as a firm favourite to win the race for a third time at odds of 1/2, followed by Banbridge (4/1), Inothewayurthinking (7/1), Monty’s Star (10/1) and Corbetts Cross (12/1).
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.