Galopin Des Champs ridden by Paul Townend cross to line to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase during day four of the Cheltenham Festival 2024. | Getty Images

One of the year's biggest horse racing events is set to take place this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cheltenham Gold Cup was first run in 1924, switching to its current ‘New Course’ location in 1959, and has been won by some famous names over the years, including Kauto Star, Arkle, Best Mate and Denman.

Last year saw the 10/11 favourite Galopin Des Champs - owned by Mrs Audrey Turley, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend - triumph for the second year in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the fourth time that the team of Mullins and Townend have won the trophy in just six years - following other victories with Al Boum Photo in 2019 and 2020.

This year over 70,000 racing fans are expected to pack into the racecourse, with millions watching on television at home to see whether Galopin Des Champs can defend his title.

Here’s what you need to know about the Blue Riband of jump racing in 2025.

When is the Gold Cup?

This Gold Cup takes place on the last day of the four-day Festival. This year that’s on Friday, March 14.

The race is scheduled to start at 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What's the prize money?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is one of the the most valuable events in the British racing calendar with a total prize fund of £625,000 and the winner getting a £351,688 payday.

The owner receives 75 per cent of the prize money, with the remaining 25 per cent split between the trainer, the jockey, and stable staff.

Can I watch the Gold Cup on television?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup will be shown live on ITV and STV – including the ITVX streaming platform – with buildup to the race starting at 1pm.

It will also be broadcast live on Racing TV which is available to Sky and Virgin Media customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long is the race?

The race is run over three miles and two furlongs and features 22 fences. A furlong is roughly 200 metres.

What horses are running?

There are currently 10 horses preparing to take on the Gold Cup course, although they may not all make the starting line. The current runners are as follows:

Ahoy Senor

Banbridge

Corbetts Cross

Galopin Des Champs

Gentlemansgame

Inothewayurthinkin

Jungle Boogie,

Monty's Star

Royale Pagaille

The Real Whacker

Who are the favourites?