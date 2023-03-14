Scotland had a winner on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival as Corach Rambler became the fourth back-to-back winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Derek Fox and Corach Rambler were triumphant in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Trained a Lucinda Russell’s yard in Kinross, Perthshire, the 6-1 favourite pounced late to land the Cheltenham Festival spoils 12 months ago and was ridden cold once again by Derek Fox. Always travelling easily for the Grand National-winning pilot, the enigmatic nine-year-old was coaxed into contention as the race began to unfold and was then asked to join the party jumping the last – from where he knuckled down gamely to stay on to the line, holding off Martin Brassil’s Fastorslow to extend the dominance of British-trained horses in this race.

He will now head to Aintree on April 15 and was made the 7-1 joint-favourite for the Grand Nationa; by Betfair, while William Hill go further with Corach Rambler their 6-1 favourite, cut from 10s.

