Caroline Weir eyes Olympic gold with Team GB following Scotland’s failure to reach Euros

Scotland's Caroline Weir in Great Britain kit at the official announcement of the football team selected for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images for British Olympic Association

The 80 per cent humidity and 33-degree sunshine may torture any native of Fife.

However, there are more delights than drawbacks to her place in Great Britain’s squad ahead of Wednesday’s Olympic women’s football opener against Chile in Sapporo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ultimately, it is the Manchester City midfielder’s only tournament outing on the horizon following Scotland’s failure to qualify for Euro 2022 south of the border.

Caroline Weir training with Team GB ahead of the Olympics. Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

“The disappointment with Scotland was a tough one to take, it did take a little bit to get over,” she said.

Becoming an Olympian, she adds, “probably makes it a little bit easier.”

Along with fellow Scot Kim Little and Sophie Ingle of Wales – two of the team’s three co-captains – she has embraced the oddity of joining an English-dominated collective at the only footballing event where the UK competes as one.

Weir, though, has long known many as colleagues since leaving Hibernian eight years ago and then passing through Arsenal, Bristol and Liverpool before arriving at City.

“It's obviously a unique situation to be amongst the England players,” she said.

“I don't think there's going to be too many surprises and tactics and how people want to play.”

The first round group will include Chile, Canada and Japan. With just a single warm-up match for Hege Riise’s side, beating New Zealand 3-0 in Kawasaki last week, the build-up has been less than ideal in the quest to improve on GB’s quarter-final exit from London 2012.

It makes the side wild cards, perhaps, rather than assured contenders.

Weir knows that, in reality, this is her best shot at a trophy on the international stage. Her personal ambitions are off the scale.

“I think we've got to go for gold,” the 26-year-old underlines.

“Of course, we know there's challenges ahead of us. It's going to be a tough tournament. And there's all the things that we're going to have to contend with. But the squad is talented.

“There will be expectations to do well out there. Because we have players playing at the highest level and who have had success on the biggest stages.