Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Matteo Berrettini.

The world number one, who defeated Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon crown last year, has played only three tournaments in 2022 because of entry restrictions imposed by various countries, including his deportation from Australia.

With most nations relaxing their rules around the virus, though, Djokovic should be free to play a full schedule through the clay and grass-court stretches, although he is currently still unable to enter the USA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Djokovic most recently played at the Serbian Open in his hometown of Belgrade last week, reaching the final before losing to Russia’s Andrey Rublev. While the 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated some top players such as Karen Khachanov to reach the final, his lack of court-time was exposed and he will look to continue his preparations ahead in Rome and Madrid early next month ahead of Roland Garros.

What Wimbledon has said on vaccinated players

Speaking at Wimbledon's spring briefing, chief executive Sally Bolton said: "As you will be aware, the requirements set out by government to enter the UK do not include mandatory vaccination and, therefore, while of course it is encouraged, it will not be a conditional entry to compete at the Championships this year."

Last year's Covid-related restrictions, which included reduced crowds for most of the tournament and strict conditions imposed on the players, will all be lifted.

Bolton said: "We are planning to return to a normal Championships this year. And so we don't intend to implement any of the Covid-19 measures that we saw last year in any substantial fashion.

"But we are, of course, keeping it on our radar in case we need to take further action when we continue to engage with DCMS, public health officials and with other sports.