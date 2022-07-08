Cameron Norrie Wimbledon dream over after defeat to Novak Djokovic in semi-finals

The British no.1 raised hopes of reaching the final after racing into a first set lead to the delight of the Centre Court crowd, but Djokovic showed all the experience of a man who has won the tournament six times previously as he recovered to claim a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Norrie, 26, whose previous best at a Grand Slam was reaching the third round, was bidding to become only the second home player this century after Andy Murray to make a men’s final at SW19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He stunned the world number three with a break of serve in the first game of the match.

Djokovic hit straight back but Norrie broke the Serbian twice more to win the opening set 6-2 with a major upset on the cards.

But a loose service game in the second set cost Norrie as Djokovic pounced to move 5-3 ahead.

The 20-time grand slam champion served out the set to level the match after an hour and 11 minutes.

With the temperature on court approaching a hot and sticky 30C, Norrie was broken again by Djokovic in the opening game of the third set.

Cameron Norrie faces a Novak Djokovic serve during the men's singles semi final match at Wimbledon. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

The 35-year-old, who has not lost a match on Centre Court in nine years, was punishing Norrie’s second serve and secured another break for 4-1 before taking the set 6-2 to lead the match 2-1.

Norrie took a bathroom break at the changeover in a bid to regroup, but he dropped serve once more at the start of the third set with Djokovic now in complete control.

It was a valiant effort from Norrie but he was unable to land a telling blow on the Djokovic serve, and the defending champion went on to win 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.