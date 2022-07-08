Cameron Norrie Wimbledon dream over after defeat to Novak Djokovic in semi-finals

Cameron Norrie’s Wimbledon dream is over after defeat to Novak Djokovic in the men’s semi-finals.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:58 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 6:07 pm

The British no.1 raised hopes of reaching the final after racing into a first set lead to the delight of the Centre Court crowd, but Djokovic showed all the experience of a man who has won the tournament six times previously as he recovered to claim a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Norrie, 26, whose previous best at a Grand Slam was reaching the third round, was bidding to become only the second home player this century after Andy Murray to make a men’s final at SW19.

He stunned the world number three with a break of serve in the first game of the match.

Djokovic hit straight back but Norrie broke the Serbian twice more to win the opening set 6-2 with a major upset on the cards.

But a loose service game in the second set cost Norrie as Djokovic pounced to move 5-3 ahead.

The 20-time grand slam champion served out the set to level the match after an hour and 11 minutes.

With the temperature on court approaching a hot and sticky 30C, Norrie was broken again by Djokovic in the opening game of the third set.

Cameron Norrie faces a Novak Djokovic serve during the men's singles semi final match at Wimbledon. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

The 35-year-old, who has not lost a match on Centre Court in nine years, was punishing Norrie’s second serve and secured another break for 4-1 before taking the set 6-2 to lead the match 2-1.

Norrie took a bathroom break at the changeover in a bid to regroup, but he dropped serve once more at the start of the third set with Djokovic now in complete control.

It was a valiant effort from Norrie but he was unable to land a telling blow on the Djokovic serve, and the defending champion went on to win 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

He will face Australian world number 40 Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final.

Cameron Norrie Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Andy Murray
