Camanachd Cup final: What channel is the shinty on? Lovat v Kingussie set to draw capacity crowd

Lovat, who last lifted the Scottish in 2015, make their fifth appearance over the last seven finals.

Scotland defender Craig Mainland has recovered from an ankle problem to captain the side and he said: “The boys have been here before, so we know what to expect.

“We’ve been in several finals over recent seasons without lifting as many trophies as we’d have liked so we’ve under-achieved. We are due one and this is a chance to put that right.”

Greg Matheson and Danny Kelly are also back after injury to bolster the side.

Kingussie skipper Savio Genini, who was only 17 when he scored twice when the Kings last won the trophy in 2014, added: “We had a good, young team back then and several of the boys are still playing today. Being captain brings a level of responsibility and this game is just massive.

"It’s a Camanachd Cup Final at our home pitch and it doesn’t get any bigger than that for me.”

Teammate James Falconer will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness after suffering a hairline fracture below the knee in the semis.

Lovat's Craig Mainland (left) and Savio Genini of Kingussie pictured with the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup. Pic: Neil G Paterson

Lovat beat Kingussie in last year’s semi-finals but Kingussie have won all three meetings between the sides this term.