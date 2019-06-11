Borders Taekwondo team enjoy success at Chang Ung Cup

Several Taekwondo pupils from the Borders entered the Chang Ung Cup – the UK’s largest international competition and brought back a number of medals.

The competition is hosted by the United Kingdom Taekwondo Council (UKTC) and saw 600 competitors competing from all over the world.

This was the first team a team from the Borders had been entered and between the six that took part they a gold medal, four silver and four bronze.

Finlay Mitchell won gold sparring, bronze patterns, Billy Caswell silver sparring, silver patterns, Sarah McGowan silver sparring, bronze patterns, Blair McGowan silver sparring, Tanya Miles bronze sparring, bronze patterns.

Pupils train through the week at classes in Hawick, Jedburgh and Newtown St Boswells under Graeme Reilly 2nd Dan Blackbelt instructor for uktc.

He said: “I am so proud of how well the team has done. This is the first year the Borders has sent a squad into such a large competition and they did amazing. They all gave their best and showed the Taekwondo world what they’re made of. I couldn’t ask for more determined, hard working and dedicated students, well done Team Borders.”