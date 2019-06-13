Border Games continue at Selkirk

Have your say

The excitement is building as the opening athletic season continues on its way with the Selkirk Games on Saturday.

The main race event on the Philiphaugh track card is the 8 heat 110 metres handicap.

MORE: Hawick Games: Tindle wins sprint handicap race

In pictures: The best of Hawick Games

Going in the opening heat of the event is Jedburgh lady runner Brodie Cowan.

Cowan, who has came in second and third respectively in the finals of the Earlston and Hawick Games sprints, is off a mark of 24.5 metres.

Emily Dagg (19m), Natasha Turnbull (26m), Samantha Turnbull (24m), Shannon Taitt (23.5m), Ben Lyall (11m), Scott Elliot (20m), Cameron Clamp (10.5m), Corey Wilson (13,5m), Craig Bruce (10.5m) and Kyle Amos (9m) are amongst a host of Border athletes gunning for sprint glory.

The games start at 1.30 p.m.