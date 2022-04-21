Birmingham 2022: Team Scotland names five weighlifters who will compete at Commonwealth Games

Alice Aitchison, Agata Herbert, Jodey Hughes, Craig Carfray and Jason Epton have all secured their places at Birmingham 2022, which runs from July 28 to August 8.

Hughes from East Kilbride returns to the Team Scotland squad, having made her Commonwealth Games debut at Gold Coast 2018 placing 9th in the 58kg category. She took silver in the 55kg event at the British Championships earlier this year and is aiming for medal success in the same category at this summer’s Games.

Commenting on her selection, Hughes said: “I don’t think I’ve ever wanted something so much in my life. This has been all I’ve been thinking about for the last four years. I’ve literally dreamed about this moment over and over in my training, and to have achieved this goal feels surreal."

Hughes will be joined in Birmingham by Commonwealth Games debutants Aitchison in the 71kg category, Herbert in the 76kg and Carfray in the 67kg events, who all claimed bronze in their respective categories at the British Championships in January.

Aitchison, who trains in Broxburn said: “It’s hard to put into words the sense of pride I feel getting to represent Scotland on the platform in Birmingham this year. I can’t wait to get to the Games and making the team definitely makes up for the sacrifices I have made to be where I am.”

Herbert, who is originally from Poland but now calls Edinburgh home, added: “The last two years brought unusual challenges for us all and it has personally been a huge test of commitment to persist with my training when gyms were not always available.

“Through perseverance and support from my coach and close network, I am thrilled to be representing Scotland - my adopted mother country. I can’t wait to lift with the team on the big platform."

Weightlifter Jodey Hughes is aiming for a medal at her second Commonwealth Games. Pic: Jeff Holmes / Team Scotland.

Carfray, who narrowly missed out on selection for Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 makes it third time lucky in the West Midlands this summer.

Epton, who represented Team Scotland at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games will compete in his first senior Games this summer in the 81kg category.