Birmingham 2022: Team Scotland athletes to watch on day 2 of the Commonwealth Games

Track cycling, medal session, 4pm

A host of Scots are in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark with two standouts who will be desperate for medals. At 25, Jack Carlin already has an Olympic silver and bronze medal to his name and won silver in the sprint in Gold Coast four years ago. He goes in the Keirin while Neah Evans, who also won silver in Tokyo and is a five-time world champion, will race in the individual pursuit.

Swimming, finals, 7pm

No one has a more demanding schedule than Duncan Scott, who makes his individual debut in the pool. His battle with Tom Dean in the 200m freestyle might be the most eagerly anticipated race of the entire meet, the pair having won gold and silver in Tokyo last year. Scott will be keen to take his revenge and could add another gold in the 400m individual medley at the end of the night.

Boxing, round of 32, 6.30pm

Steven Newns is a man on a mission as he looks to go at least one better than in the Gold Coast and earn a spot on the podium in the 71kg light middleweight class. The Cleland boxer will kick off his campaign against Cameroon’s Albert Mengue Ayissi in the Round of 32 and will look to book his place in the last 16. He was a surprise quarterfinalist four years ago and narrowly missed out on a medal.

Gymnastics, Women’s Team, 12pm

Decorated swimmer Duncan Scott is among the Team Scotland athletes in action on day two of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Pic: Jeff Holmes / JSHPIX

Fifth in Gold Coast four years ago, the Scottish team will be looking to improve on that showing and challenge for a medal at the Arena Birmingham. Shannon Archer and Cara Kennedy both return from the team that competed in Australia, with the former leading the way after reaching the final of the vault in 2018, as well as being crowned Scottish senior women’s champion earlier this year as well as earning selection for the GB senior squad.

Team Sports…

Already assured a place in the quarter-finals, Scotland’s men’s sevens side face a daunting prospect against gold-medal contenders South Africa to decide the winner of Pool B. Elsewhere, there is an even tougher task for the netballers, taking on Australia, runners-up four years ago in Gold Coast, while the women’s hockey team take on New Zealand. And keep an eye on the wheelchair basketball where Robyn Love and Jude Hamer are the star performers who will take on South Africa.