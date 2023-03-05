This weekend sees the world’s best drivers take to the track for the latest season of high-velocity F1 thrills and spills.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez leading the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - the last race of the 2022 season.

The globe-trotting series of races will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5 – with Max Verstappen hoping to make it three World Drivers' Championships in a row for Red Bull.

At the moment all the teams are busy putting the finishing touches to the cars that will be competing in the ultimate motoring test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re now being tested on the track, with the 10 teams hoping all the hard work over winter has paid dividends.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new season.

What teams and drivers are taking part in the 2023 season?

There are a total of 10 teams taking part in the season, each of whom have two drivers. Here’s the full list:

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake: Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas.

Scuderia AlphaTauri: Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda.

BWT Alpine F1 Team: Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Scuderia Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg.

McLaren F1 Team: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Oracle Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

Williams Racing: Logan Sargeant and Alexander Albon.

Which drivers have moved since the 2022 season?

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has retired and has been replaced by Fernando Alonso, who drove for Alpine in 2023.

Alpine have signed Pierre Gasly who was originally going to drive for AlphaTauri, who have now hired Nyck de Vries on the back of his 2020–21 Formula E and 2019 Formula 2 wins .

McLaren have parted ways with 2022 driver Daniel Ricciardo whi has been replaced by F1 debutant Oscar Piastri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another first time F1 driver is Logan Sargeant, who has taken over at Williams from Nicholas Latifi.

Finally Mick Schumacher will no longer drive for Haas, with his seat being taken by Nico Hülkenberg, returning to F1 for the first time since 2019.

When and where are the races in the 2023 F1 season?

There are a total of 23 races in this year's F1 World Championship, as follows:

Bahrain Grand Prix (Bahrain International Circuit): March 5

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah): March 19

Australian Grand Prix (Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne): April 2

Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku City Circuit, Baku): April 30

Miami Grand Prix (Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida): May 7

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola Circuit, Imola): May 21

Monaco Grand Prix (Circuit de Monaco, Monaco): May 28

Spanish Grand Prix (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló): June 4

Canadian Grand Prix (Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal): June 18

Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg): July 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Grand Prix (Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone): July 9

Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring, Mogyoród): July 23

Belgian Grand Prix (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot): July 30

Dutch Grand Prix (Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort): August 27

Italian Grand Prix (Monza Circuit, Monza): September 3

Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore): September 17

Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka): September 24

Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail International Circuit, Lusail): October 8

United States Grand Prix (Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas): October 22

Mexico City Grand Prix (Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City): October 29

São Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo): November 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada: November 18

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi): November 26

Who is favourite to win the Drivers Championship?

Max Verstappen is a hot favourite to win his third consecutive championship with odds of 4/5.

Lewis Hamilton is second favourite to win a record eighth championship with odds of 3/1, followed by George Russell (6/1), Charles Leclerc (6/1) and Carlos Sainz (20/1).

Who is favourite to win the Constructors Championship?

Red Bull are the bookies’ favourites to take the title with odds of 1/1, closely followed by Mercedes (6/4) and Ferrari (4/1).

If they are right it’s a three horse race – Alpine and McLaren are joint fourth favourites at long odds of 125/1.

How to watch Formula One in UK