Laura Muir reveals back injury update ahead of world record attempt

Laura Muir is facing an extended layoff after revealing a back injury has ended her indoor season before it had begun.

The Olympic silver medallist was due to have a crack at the 1000 metres world record at next Saturday’s Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham.

But her early build-up for this summer’s world championships and Commonwealth Games will have to be re-written with a spell on the sidelines ahead.

Muir, 28, said: “After further investigation on Friday into an injury I sustained a few weeks ago, I have to take some time off running to recover. Unfortunately this means my indoor season will not happen this year. I am gutted to miss the Muller Indoor Grand Prix especially as I have such fond memories of the event from previous years.”

Laura Muir (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scot, who won her 2022 opener over 600m in South Africa last month, had already ruled herself out of a chasing another major title at next month's world indoor championships in Belgrade.

