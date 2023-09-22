All Sections
Ayr Gold Cup: What time is race, what channel is it on and who is tipped to win

The Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup takes place on Saturday afternoon and Albasheer has been tipped to land the spoils for Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle.
By Nick Robson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 10:54 BST
Albasheer (yellow cap) will race under Hollie Doyle at the Virgin Bet Gold Cup.Albasheer (yellow cap) will race under Hollie Doyle at the Virgin Bet Gold Cup.
While his form figures do not suggest he is the most consistent of sprinters, winning only once this season, his style of running means he needs everything to drop right for him to get his head in front. That has happened only once this season, and even then he dead-heated with Summerghand, last year’s winner of this and probably the horse to which most other handicap sprinters can be rated.

That day at York, Doyle still did not quite have things go to plan perfectly as she did not get a clear run until a furlong out, but once Albasheer was in the clear, he displayed a very smart turn of foot whereas Summerghand enjoyed a much more straightforward passage. Given they dead-heated and they meet on exactly the same terms again there should not be much between them once more, but the impression is still there we have not quite seen the best of Albasheer. Backing him you are praying for luck, but there is no doubt the ability is there. He is currently priced at 14/1.

The Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup is scheduled to begin at 3.35pm on Saturday afternoon and will be broadcast live on ITV and STV.

