ATP Challenger Glasgow tennis is back as young Charlie Robertson steals show with big win

Charlie Robertson celebrates his win over Tibo Colson at the ATP Lexus Glasgow Challenger. Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group

Scotstoun may be more synonymous with rugby than tennis, but this week it’s not just Glasgow Warriors’ URC match against Dragons taking place on the premises.

Just next door to the main stadium, ATP Challenger Tour tennis returns to Scotland for the first time since 2019 with the Lexus Trophy up for grabs. A category 50 event with a total prize pot of €36,900, you won’t see any of tennis’ star attractions here. Top seed Calvin Hemery, ranked 220, is already out, but former Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund, who is working his way back from injury, is one of many talented players in attendance. The depth in the men’s game is so strong that players ranked between 200-300 are scrabbling for ranking points and cash wherever they can get them.

The last time the Challenger Tour came to Scotland in 2019, Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori – now ranked 55 in the world – took the title. Being able to host such an event is crucial to enhancing the sport in this country, according to Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds. In conjunction with the LTA, admission is free for the week and there was a hearty crowd packed inside Scotstoun to watch day two.

“It’s one of strategic aims to make sure tennis is visible in Scotland,” said Dodds, who believes the sport is in a healthy position right now. “Not only can they see it on TV but in their own country. That is so important to inspire young people. I know people are enjoying watching top-quality, world-class tennis live just metres in front of them. This week has also so far proven a fantastically successful week for our young pros.”

On Tuesday, it was a Scot who stole the headlines in young Charlie Robertson. The 17-year-old from Montrose recorded his first-ever pro main draw win in overcoming World No.423 Tibo Colson 6-4 7-6 (7/3). The win merely highlights the rise the youngster is making in the sport, as only four months ago he was soundly beaten 6-1 6-2 by the Belgian in a futures event in Glasgow. There are high hopes for Robertson within Tennis Scotland that he can go on to make a splash at the top end of the sport.

"It was amazing to win my first main draw Challenger match,” said Robertson, who is still at school and came through two tough qualifiers to take his place in the main draw. “To do it in Scotland as well was great. The crowd was a big help. My mum was here to watch and that was special.” Revenge was on Robertson’s mind after losing so comprehensively to Colson last time out. “I was more up for it,” he said. “I felt that the matches I had played before gave me a bit of confidence. I realise I can play at this level and I back myself.”