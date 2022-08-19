Artemis Macaulay Cup: Kingussie and Oban Camanachd to battle out for final spoils

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingussie's James Falconer collided with a metal pole recently.

Kingussie came out on top when the sides met Camanachd Cup semi-final last weekend, but the victory came at a cost as last year’s top scorer James Falconer needed stitches in a knee gash after colliding with a metal pole. Defender Scott McKillop returns for Oban Camanachd.

Kinlochshiel will close the gap on Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie to three points if they beat Glasgow Mid Argyll at Rèaraig today. ‘Shiel keeper Josh Grant has missed their last two matches with Calum MacMillan deputising.

Kilmallie and Fort William have a derby clash with both sides desperately in need of points in their battle to avoid relegation.

Lovat have defender Drew Howie back from suspension for their fixture with Newtonmore who will check on Fraser MacKintosh’s thumb injury.

Caberfeidh travel to play Kyles Athletic without the suspended Jamie MacKintosh following his red card against Glasgow Mid Argyll last week.

Mowi National Division table-toppers Beauly head for third placed Lochaber whilst second placed Skye Camanachd welcome Glenurquhart. John Gillies returns for Skye.