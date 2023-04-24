The Glaswegian Gladiator is perfectly poised to join fellow Scot in the quarter finals of snooker’s biggest competition.

Anthony McGill of Scotland plays a shot during their round two match against Jack Lisowski of England on Day Nine of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Anthony McGill is currently leading Jack Lisowski 11-5 in the first to 13 second round match at The Crucible, leaving him just two frames from a quarter final place.

It’s been a dream tournament so far for McGill so far, who had to battle through two rounds of qualification before shocking world number five Judd Trump 6-10 in the first round proper.

Should he make it, he’ll not be the only Scot in the quarters, with John Higgings having already secured his place by thrashing thrashed Kyren Wilson 13-2. The two countrymen are in opposite halves of the draw so can’t meet unless they both make the final.

Here’s everything you need to know about he player they call The Tartan Nugget.

How did Anthony McGill qualify for the World Championships?

Only the top 16 in the world automatically qualify for the World Championships, so world number 21 McGill had to battle his way through the qualifying tournament.

His world ranking meant he got a bye to the third of four rounds, when he survived a scare to beat England’s John Astley 10-9.

He then won his place with a slightly more straightforward 10-6 win over China’s Cao Yupeng.

When is Anthony McGill next playing?

Anthony McGill will conclude his second round match against Jack Lisowski in the evening session on Monday, April 24, starting at 7pm.

Should he win he will progress to a quarter final against either Robert Milkins or Si Jiahui which will start on Tuesday, April 25, at 2.30pm with further sessions scheduled for 10am and 7pm on Wednesday, April 26.

All the action will be broadcast live on the BBC.

What is Anthony McGill’s record at The Crucible?

The World Championships have been a happy hunting ground for McGill, who has made the quarter finals twice – in 2015 and 2021 – and the semi final once in 2020.

In 2015 he won three matches to qualify, then defeated Stephen Maguire and defending champion Mark Selby to reach the quarter finals before losing 13-8 to Shaun Murphy.

In 2021 he beat Jack Lisowski, Jamie Clarke and Kurt Maflin, before missing out on a place in the final in a nail-biting 17-16 loss to Kyren Wilson.

And in 2021 he claimed a famous scalp, beating world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-12 before losing to Stuart Bingham in another thrilling final frame decider.

How much money has Anthony McGill won?

Since turning professional in 2010, McGill has won around £212,000 in prize money. If he was to win the World Championship he would ban another £500,000.

How successful has Anthony McGill been?

McGill had a very successful junior career, reaching the final of the EBSA European Under-19 Championship twice, and the final of Junior Pot Black once.

Since turning professional he has had two ranking wins – at the Indian Open and Shoot Out tournaments during the 2016/17 season.