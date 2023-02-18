Darrin Ferguson, Scotland's Match Angler of the Year, revealed that chasing the title meant fishing flat out most weekends and now he is taking a break until the start of April when the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling events re-start.

Anglers who attended the latest West Lothian fly tying event at Mid Calder. Picture by Nigel Duncan

It's four years since the silverware was handed out and Ferguson had to hunt the trophy down, but it is in his hands now and the former Scottish international had to beat some top names to land the title.

The likes of James Woodrow, Dave McAuley, who won the recent Magiscroft winter silver series at a canter, Colin Hart and Dave Corcoran, all Scottish internationals, were also in the running for the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 51-year-old revealed that is was mid-season when he realised he had a chance of winning and he went for it.

Ferguson said: "The points are for consistency in matches over the year and they were accumulated mainly from the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club matches at Orchill near Auchterarder and from the regular matches at Magiscroft near Cumbernauld.

"It's the first time I've won the title but I won the individual and team prize when when the Federation used to run a league way back."

Last year was a good one for the well-known fisherman as he won the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club championship and also the Knockout Cup. He was second in the Pairs event.

He said: "It's a feather in the cap, particularly as I was in against quality anglers. It took a lot of effort, Saturday and Sunday most weekends, but we got there."

Meanwhile, Edinburgh-based Corcoran won the first leg of the Preston Innovations-based winter league at Broom near Annan with a bag of 74lb. Another Scottish international, Colin Hart, was second in Corcoran's section.

James Woodrow, another international, won his section and fishing was tough with the thermometer hitting minus 2C the night before, but anglers still enjoyed cracking sport, according to Derek Brady who hooked into 36lb of fish to win his section.

Meanwhile, members of the Pike Anglers Alliance for Scotland (PAAS) take part in a two-day event at Linlithgow Loch this weekend. It is going ahead despite the forecast of 40mph-plus winds for Saturday afternoon.

Bryan Chalmers, editor for esoxscotland, the PAAS magazine, said: "That could make life a little uncomfortable if they materialise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On to sea fishing and Kirkcaldy-based Chris Horn won the final leg of the five-leg winter cod league competition he organises with his father Mike. He totalled 8lb 7oz to top the podium in the event near Arbroath.

Second was Keith Bathgate from Edinburgh with 6lb 5oz and third Mike Horn (Kirkcaldy) with 4lb 6oz. The heaviest fish on the last leg was hooked by Ian Crombie (Kirkcaldy) and it was 2lb 12oz. Chris Horn said: "It was hard going with a large number of blanks in calm conditions.

He thanked everybody who has supported the event and the cod league winner was Peter Ritchie from East Weymess with a fish of 8lb 13oz. Chris Horn was second with a fish of over 6lb 13oz.

Nearer home, Ian Campbell, organiser of the inaugural winter series at locations in and around Edinburgh, won Mike's Sweepstake at Newhaven with 12 fish. The Falkirk-based angler, who is also manager of the Edinburgh Angling Centre, was tied with Stevie Souter on 12 fish but had seven more points.

Third was David Cooper, who won the recent winter series, with 11 fish and James Johnson won the longest fish award with a 29cm cod off Newhaven Breakwater.

Elsewhere, Lake of Menteith Fisheries report that Gary Hamilton and Iain Earle were out on Sunday and had one of the best catches in mid-winter ever recorded at the popular water.

They had 43 to the boat on cat bungs and another boat had 25-plus. And a wee tip from water management, the critical depth to be fishing is 10ft.

The Lake's frequent flyer discount cards have been delivered and are selling well and are available to all. Quint Glen, fishery manager, said the cards will pay for themselves in around five visits depending on when you take out a boat - weekday or weekend - and cost £30. They last a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Bowden Springs near Linlithgow boss Jim Gargaro said one of his regulars, Robert Birrell, had 11 fish on Ally McCoist and buzzer, and another well-known face at the fishery, Rab Edwards, tempted ten trout on patterns including cormorant and Ally McCoist. Billy Wilson hooked into eight fish on buzzer, with John Kearney landing nine on one of his favourite patterns, raspberry ripple, while Liam Porteous five on cormorant and mini-lures.

Pottishaw near Whitburn is also fishing well despite the weather and owner Fraser Thomson said brown trout of over 5lb and rainbows of up to 7lb were being tempted by buzzer patterns on an intermediate line. He re-stocked on Friday.

Drumtassie near Blackridge report that fish are being caught in numbers after re-stocking. Up to 40 have been hooked during a session with 20 and 30 fish netted by anglers.

Apps, bloodworm, wotsit, black and green lures and tiger snakes have tempted fish. The shop is now sold out of tiger snakes, by the way.

Also in West Lothian, Sandy Mabon, the new owner of Morton Fishings (cor), says he is on course to open as planned on Friday, March 3.

The boat pontoon has been finished and up-grading of the 12 boats on-site has started. In fact, all boats are booked for opening day but anglers can still fish from the bank as there are plenty of pegs available.

The car park has been levelled and decking has been built near the pontoon and Mabon has also installed 16 new platform around the bay area. The security system has been upgraded and 3.2 tonnes of trout have been ordered for the re-opening weekend.

Nearer Edinburgh, Clubbiedean above Colinton in Edinburgh is open again owner Steven Johnston was delighted that a schoolboy hooked into a 16lb trout on eggstacy in a bag of four. The youngster was so pleased that he appeared the next day for another session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the hill, Karen Jack has confirmed that Loganlea near Penicuik will re-open for fly fishing on Saturday, March 4.

The next, monthly, fly tying event hosted by West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) - River Almond is on Monday, March 13 (18.30 to 21.00) at Mid Calder Community Centre.