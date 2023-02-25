Popular Linlithgow Loch will re-open for angling on March 1 and Alan Tennant, chairman of the non-profit-making Forth Area Federation of Anglers (FAFA), who administer angling on the loch, said prices had been increased, but Linlithgow was still a "value-for-money" fishery.

Scotland's women's carp squad. Picture: Contributed

Anglers from all over the Lothians and beyond - they had some from Italy last summer - visit the lake in the shadow of Linlithgow Palace and the organisation was established in 1958. It is run by a group of volunteers who have a passion for angling.

Linlithgow Loch was once famous for large brown trout but now most of the sport tends to be provided by stocked rainbows. However, a 14lb brown trout was hooked by a pike fisherman last weekend during an outing by the Pike Anglers Alliance for Scotland (PASS).

Feeding, said Tennant, is particularly good and stocked fish rapidly gain weight and condition, providing excellent sport and the organisation has 20 boats available, including a Wheelyboat, which is available for use by those with wheelchairs or limited mobility.

Bryan Chalmers, editor of Esox Scotland, the pike fishing magazine, and Alan Tennant, right, chairman Forth Area Federation of Anglers, on the pontoon at Linlithgow. Picture: Nigel Duncan

The the depth of the water can reach 64 feet near the Palace and lifejackets are provided along with landing nets and electric engines are available for hire at the bankside bothy.

Fishing is seven days a week from 8am to 4pm and in May an evening ticket is available. This has proved really popular according to Tenant who said that is best to book ahead if you want to fish. Walk-in customers are welcomed, but there is no guarantee of a boat.

Some bank fishing is available and Tennant confirmed that two stockings will be held ahead of opening day and the chairman added: "The March 1 date lets us get the rainbow trout in early. We had a big stocking last year and a lot of the fish were not caught. Hopefully, they will test a few anglers at the start of the season but there will be plenty of fish in there for mixed skills."

Prices have been increased after looking at the rate of inflation and, on average, the increase is around four per cent but he said: "We seem to be one of the lowest priced fisheries for trout fishing.

Bowden Springs fishery near Linlithgow in the winter sunshine. Picture: Nigel Duncan

"Because we are a non-profit making organisation, we like to keep our prices low to keep fishing accessible."

Contact the loch on 01506 671753 or email [email protected]

A reminder that the Linlithgow Loch Spring Competition is on Sunday, May 14 and it is for individual anglers. The event is open to all keen fly fishers and the entry fee is £30 with a first price of a £100 gift voucher, the runner-up gets a £75 gift voucher and third a £50 gift voucher, all from Glasgow Angling Centre. The angler with the heaviest fish receives a £25 gift voucher and the competition is from 9am to 4pm.

Another West Lothian fishery is also due to open on March 3. Morton Fishings near Livingston has been closed for several years but new owner Sandy Mabon has invested heavily.

Joanne Barlow fishing at Broom near Annan. Picture: Nigel Duncan

Platforms have been built, the boat docking area revamped, the security system improved and a decking area introduced and 3.2 tonnes of trout will be stocked ahead of opening day. All boats are taken on opening day, but there is plenty of bank fishing available.

Nearby, Allandale Tarn is set to re-open on March 11 after a winter shutdown and Loganlea Fishery, above Flotterstone, is set to re-open on March 4.

Catch reports this week include Bowden Springs where John Kearney had 16 on GM12 and worm patterns, best 5lb, while Tam Duncan was also into fish. He had 11 on a black and white cat and Robert Birrell also tempted 11 on Ally McCoist and buzzer patterns.

Billy Wilson had nine on buzzer, FAB and cormorant patterns and eight on a second visit with his best an 8lb-er. Rab Edwards had seven on buzzer on one visit and 11 in his follow-up using buzzer patterns. His best was n=7.5lb.

J Syme had a 12lb brown trout in a bag of three while Lewis Kidd had three brown trout and five rainbow trout using a green egg, best around 5lb.

Millhall at Polmont re-opened on Monday. It is now open daily from 9am to 4pm and the fishery has 30 pegs and four boats. It hosted a Scottish Police Recreation, Angling Section, event last Sunday when 28 anglers caught and returned an astonishing 281 fish despite strong winds and difficult conditions.

The vast majority of fish were hooked using floating lines with FAB, egg and blobs proving the most successful patterns, but cormorant and small black lures also tempted fish.

Top rods were Ian Muir with 19 fish, Harris Campbell with on 17 plus Alan Gilbert, Colin Campbell, Bob Salmond and Graham Harvey all with 16 fish.

In Fife, Andrew Weir, co-owner of Stenhouse near Burntisland reports good recent catches with black and green lures out fishing most others at the moment but FAB (yellow) is also working well. Last weekend 129 fish were caught from 26 rods.

On to pike fishing and PASS members held a two-day event at Linlithgow Loch last weekend and fish did come out to play. Six over 20lb with the biggest 25lb, 13 double-figure pike were tempted and a grand total of 89 fish including a 14lb brown trout were tempted by the 56 rods despite the weather and they were all returned.

The soaking drizzle throughout Saturday was followed by strong winds on Sunday and the majority of the fish went for lures or sardine, bluey and lamprey bait.

Elsewhere, Scotland women's carp fishing team make their international debut against England and Wales at Wyreside Lakes Fishery and Campsite near Lancaster from March 2 to 5. Wyreside is Scotland's home base.

Joanne Barlow, the captain, said the six-strong squad are incredibly proud to be involved and added: "It has taken three years of hard graft but we are there now and the team will be officially capped for Scotland."

The squad is Barlow, Catherine Robertson, Eleanor Mitchell, Kiki Wildman, Margo Robinson and Ruth McCormack with Emily Barlow, Joanne's daughter, acting manager for the event.

Sea fishing now and Jimmy Green from Musselburgh won the tenth round of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League's winter series which was a North Berwick Rover allowing anglers to fish their favourite marks in the area.