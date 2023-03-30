Andy Young: Coach of Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie denies bust-up between him and pair

Andy Young, the coach of Scottish athletes Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie, has denied reports that he and the duo have fallen out.

Andy Young has worked with Laura Muir for many years.

The pair left a training camp in South Africa earlier this week that was being used to prepare for the World Championships in Budapest later this year, with stories surfacing that there had been a bust-up with Young. They are now back in the UK, training in Loughborough, but Young is adamant there has been no row.

"There was no bust-up. I think you would find the girls were worried about my health if you spoke to them," Young, who has worked with Muir for more than ten years, told The Times. “[They] felt I wasn't looking after myself properly, maybe thought pressure was getting to me. I'd say they were reading too much into it."

Muir and Reekie have both tasted success under Young’s tutelage. Muir has won Olympic 1500m silver, world 1500m bronze, two European Championship titles and five European Indoor crowns, while Reekie finished fourth in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics and was fifth in the same event at last year's European Championships and the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games.