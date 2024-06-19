Retirement against Thompson at Queen’s throws farewell tournaments in jeopardy

Andy Murray’s participation in Wimbledon and at the Olympics is now in major doubt after he was forced to withdraw from the cinch Championships at the Queen’s Club.

With a record five Queen’s titles under his belt, Murray lasted just five games against Australia’s Jordan Thompson, before a back injury forced him to retire while trailing 4-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While his back has been bothering him for a number of weeks, there was a new sensation for Murray, who lost all power in his right leg just before heading onto court. He knew something was not right in his warm-up, and despite giving it a go, eventually had to retire – the first time he has done so mid-match since 2013.

Murray will undergo scans on the injury on Thursday, to evaluate the gravity of the issue, with Wimbledon less than a fortnight away.

He said: “My back has been a problem for quite a while. It’s been sore in the build-up to the tournament. It was pretty sore in my match yesterday and it was sore through today. I was able to manage it.“

During my pre-match warm-up, I was pretty uncomfortable. I walked up the stairs just before going on the court and I didn’t have the usual normal strength of my right leg. I did haven’t the usual feeling. The first two balls I hit in the warm-up, my right leg was completely uncoordinated. My right leg was just not working properly.

Andy Murray was left in pain by a back injury at Queen's. | PA

“I wouldn’t know (chances of playing Wimbledon). The back has all predominantly been left-sided for me, for pretty much my whole career. Now I have issues with my right side. So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then to help the right side. We’ll get scans and get it rechecked.”

Murray has dealt with a succession of different injuries since undergoing a first hip surgery in 2018, most recently suffering ligament damage in his ankle at the Miami Open in March.

At the French Open, his back was causing discomfort, but even after a decade of having to manage his back, he admits these were new symptoms, if not a new injury.

He said: “I don’t know what it would be because I don’t know what the problem is. I haven’t experienced that before. I’ve been dealing with the back today, yesterday and for the last 10 or 11 years of my career. But I’ve never experienced that before. So I don’t know what the procedure will be or what to expect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere on Wednesday, there were some impressive performances at the LTA’s Lexus Ilkley Trophy, with 21-year-old Amarni Banks sweeping past No. 2 seed Mai Hontama of Japan.

PA

Banks was in outstanding form as she powered to a 6-1 6-2 victory, while Ella McDonald and Ranah Akua Stoiber both triumphed in three sets.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles Charles Broom continued his impressive recent form as he got the better of experienced Mikhail Kukushkin.

The result of the day belonged to Banks though. She said: “I love my serve, it was working well, overall, it was really solid.