Andy Murray withdraws from Queen's doubles as brother Jamie makes first round exit

Jamie Murray remains buoyant about his Wimbledon chances despite a first-round exit from the men’s doubles at Queen’s.

Murray and partner Michael Venus were beaten 7-6(8) 7-6(5) by Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, cutting short their on-court preparation ahead of next month’s Grand Slam.

The men’s doubles title at SW19 has thus far eluded Murray, with defeat in the 2015 final the closest he has come, but the 37-year-old showed no concerns after coming out on the wrong end of two tie-breaks in a tight encounter.

He said: “It was a close match, in the end we could have probably stolen the first set and got back into it. In the second set there weren’t any break points.

Jamie Murray plays a forehand during his doubles defeat at Queen's. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA)

“That can happen on grass, they served well and we were holding our serve without too many issues but grass court tennis can go like that. We will go to Eastbourne next week and go from there.

“We will be in London the next few days and then go to Eastbourne, play there, hopefully more than one match but that is the grass court season, it can go quick.

“It is always a surface that you need a bit more time on because it is such a unique surface, especially coming from clay.

“We will go there, get some more matches and try and be more prepared for Wimbledon.”

The 37-year-old joined younger brother Andy in a first-round exit from Queen’s, as the two-time Wimbledon champion was comfortably beaten 6-3 6-1 by world No.18 Alex de Minaur in the first round of the singles.

Andy was also due to compete in the doubles competition with British No.1 Cameron Norrie but withdrew late on Wednesday citing fatigue following a gruelling two weeks in which he won both the LTA’s Lexus Surbiton Trophy and Rothesay Open Nottingham.

But the former world No.1 insisted after defeat to De Minaur that he would be raring to go for Wimbledon following some well-needed rest.

“Right now the priority is to take a few days rest, physically and mentally recharge a little bit and then go to work on my game,” he said.

“I know my level is there to compete with the top players, I just need to take a few days and get a good week or 10 days work in and I am sure I will be playing well on the first Monday of Wimbledon.”