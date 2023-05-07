Andy Murray wins first title since 2019 with success at Aix-en-Provence Challenger and moves back into top 50

Andy Murray has won his first title at any level since 2019 after overcoming top seed Tommy Paul at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger in France.

The 35-year-old Scot, who was seeded fifth for the event, went in as the underdog against the American, who is ranked 17 and reached the Australian Open semi-finals at the start of the year. However, Murray recovered from a slow start and the loss of the first four games to fight back and prevail 2-6 6-1 6-2.

It is the first time in four years that Murray has won a title on either the main ATP tour of the secondary Challenger tour, with his last trophy coming in Antwerp. It is his first clay court title since 2016 and the result will move him back into the world’s top 50 ahead of next week’s Italian Open in Rome.

Murray’s performance in the south of France, where he was seeded fifth, came as a surprise after a very underwhelming start to the clay court season, losing to Alex de Minaur in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters and then a meek exit at the hands of unheralded qualifier Andrea Vavassori in Madrid, which prompted the three-time Grand Slam champion whether to participate at the French Open later this month.

Having breezed past lowly ranked French players on his run to the final, the standard was lifted and he came good against Paul, although it looked like it might slip away after a poor start. The 25-year-old American coasted to the first set, but that was as good as it got as Murray came to the fore.

He turned the tables by winning the first five games of the second set, including two breaks of serve, and soon levelled up. Murray, eight days before his 36th birthday, broke in the opening game of the decider and did not look back as a second break consolidated his lead, allowing him to seal a memorable title.