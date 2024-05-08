Andy Murray Wimbledon swansong back on as return date from ankle injury confirmed

Andy Murray is set to make his comeback from injury this month at the Geneva Open.

The 36-year-old, who is expected to retire at some point this season, has been sidelined since late March after damaging ankle ligaments in a third-round match against Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.

Murray opted not to have surgery but it had been feared the former world number one may not be able to have his Wimbledon swansong.

Andy Murray will return from injury at the Geneva Open later this month. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

However, it was announced on Wednesday that Murray has been given a wild card for the ATP tournament on clay in Geneva beginning on May 18, indicating he is planning on playing in the French Open the following week.