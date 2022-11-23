Andy Murray will start his 2023 season at the Adelaide International.

Andy Murray will start his 2023 season at the Adelaide International. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The former world number one had promised an action-packed calender next year as he bids to play more tennis to improve his chances of competing for Grand Slams, with the Australian Open first up on January 16.

He will start by flying out for the ATP 250 event in Adelaide, which gets underway on New Year’s Day, meaning he will not be competing for Great Britain at the inaugural mixed-gender United Cup, which starts three days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be starting the year in Australia, which I always really enjoy,” said Murray, who will go into the new season ranked 49th in the world.

“Playing at the Adelaide International for the first time is something I’m looking forward to. The crowds in Australia love their tennis and they’ve always been very supportive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been working hard in the off season and the Adelaide International will be great preparation for the Australian Open. I’m looking forward to seeing what Adelaide and 2023 brings.”

Murray will be joined at the event by world No.15 Jannik Sinner with reports also claiming Novak Djokavic will make an appearance as he prepares to return to Australia for the first time since his controversial deportation last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to start my year in Adelaide,” said Sinner. “I have heard great things about the tournament, the city and the ease of the event. This is the perfect place to start my year.”