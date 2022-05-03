Andy Murray to face Novak Djokovic for first time in five years after sensational late-night win over Denis Shapovalov in Madrid

Andy Murray will play Novak Djokovic in Madrid.

In a match that did not finish until close to 1am in the Spanish capital, Murray – currently ranked 78 – downed the world No 16 from Canada 6-1 3-6 6-2.

Building on his triumph over Dominic Thiem in the first round, Murray played some excellent tennis against the Canadian and only lost his serve once in one of his best performances since having his hip resurfaced.

Murray, 34, only decided to play the event on clay two weeks ago, but it is proving a shrewd move as he prepares for a mouth-watering third-round tie against Djokovic.

The duo last played in 2017 in final of the Qatar Open in Doha, which Djokovic won in three sets.