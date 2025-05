Scot maintains set-up with multiple Slam winner

Andy Murray will continue to coach Novak Djokovic through to the French Open – and possibly at Wimbledon.

Djokovic confirmed the Scot had agreed to continue their partnership, which began in the build-up to last month’s Australian Open. The 24-time grand slam champion said the collaboration was “indefinite”, opening the possibility of the former rivals also linking up at Wimbledon this summer.

Djokovic’s Melbourne campaign ended when he had to retire injured in the semi-final against Alexander Zverev. Afterwards the 37-year-old said he and Murray would “cool off” before deciding whether to continue together.

“We had a chat the day after I finished the tournament and we reflected on the period we spent together,” Djokovic told the ATP Tour’s media channel. “We agreed he was going to take some time and think, speak with his family members and see if he decides to keep working.

“I expressed my desire to continue the collaboration with him so I am really glad he did accept. It is indefinite in terms of how long we are going to work together, but we agreed most likely in the States and some clay-court tournaments. We will see how it goes after that.”

Djokovic is now over his leg injury and is playing his comeback tournament at the Qatar Open in Doha. Murray could then join Djokovic at Indian Wells and Miami next month before the clay-court season culminates at Roland Garros in June.

Novak Djokovic is back in action at the Qatar Open this week. | Getty Images

Murray, who retired last year, won the first of his two Wimbledon titles by beating Djokovic in the 2013 final, one of 14 career victories over the Serbian. “He obviously has a unique perspective on my game,” added Djokovic. “He has played me and all of the current best players in the world and knows everyone well. He knows exactly what we need to do tactically – the evolution of my game and what needs to be improved.