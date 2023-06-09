Andy Murray reveals who he wants to win French Open after reaching Surbiton Trophy semi-finals

Andy Murray says he will be rooting for Novak Djokovic as his long-time rival looks to win a record 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open.

Andy Murray during his quarter-final match against Jason Kubler at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy.

Murray skipped the French Open to focus on his Wimbledon preparations and reached the semi-finals of the LTA’s Lexus Surbiton Trophy with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over world No.69 Jason Kubler.

While Murray was on court in leafy south-west London, Djokovic claimed an epic four-set win over Carlos Alcaraz to reach the Roland Garros final.

And there's no doubt that the world No.1 Murray will be cheering on the Serbian, who he beat to win his Wimbledon title back in 2013.

"It would be amazing to see Novak do it, I will be supporting him, and I hope he can do it because it is incredible what he has done," said the three-time Grand Slam winner.

"I think that was Novak's 45th Grand Slam semi-final which is incredible numbers.

"Obviously the win today for Novak is a big one.

"Alcaraz is obviously going to win multiple slams, I feel like from my experience that when you are coming up against guys who have won 10 or 20 Grand Slams in the final or semi-finals, it is different to competing against those players who have not had those experiences.

"I did not watch the match but the fact that Alcaraz cramped probably suggests that he was feeling some nerves, which is completely normal and understandable in that situation.

"I was watching a match the other night and playing in the quarterfinals of the French Open or the semi-finals is something that I did regularly, and I loved playing in those matches and playing in huge stadiums like that.

"When I got the opportunity to, I really enjoyed those occasions but yeah, I would like to be playing in the latter stage of those events more."

Murray lost the first set of his semi-final match on a windy centre court at Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club but battled back to win the match in two hours and six minutes.

The 36-year-old was content with how he adapted in difficult conditions.

He added: "It is tricky, but I did well to finish it off and I played some good tennis when I needed to.

"It is just a match that you just need to find a way to get through, it is not so much about the quality of tennis.

"I wanted to come and get matches, and obviously I have guaranteed four of them, hopefully, I can get five."

It has been a successful week for home hopefuls across the board, with three British women reaching the singles semi-finals for the first time in the tournament's history.

Katie Boulter will become British number one if she reaches the final while Katie Swan takes on Yuriko Lily Miyazaki in the other semi-final, an all-British affair.

"It tells us that the depth in British tennis is getting better and better," said Boulter.

"We are getting stronger and hopefully we can keep doing this.

"I really hope that the girls perform week in and week out because I think the talent is all there, it is just a matter of getting the results that we need.

"The reality of tennis is that it is week in and week out, it is not a sprint it is a marathon, and you have to keep reminding yourself that and keep working hard.

"Keep your head down and ultimately you will get there eventually if you put the work in."