Andy Murray reveals toilet break-gate with Stefanos Tsitsipas is in past - 'I think he’s a good guy'

Stefanos Tsitsipas knows exactly what is waiting for him on Centre Court on Thursday: Andy Murray playing on his favourite court with 15,000 people cheering every move the Scot makes. The Greek expects no mercy and no sympathy.

Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas shake hands after their match at the US Open in 2021.

“I won’t be expecting any support, that’s for sure,” Tsitsipas joked at 8pm on Wednesday after finishing his rain interrupted first round clash with Dominic Thiem. “It’s not my first rodeo!”

But what he will not be expecting is the backing of his opponent. The last time the two met, Tsitsipas won an acrimonious encounter in five sets and a little under five hours at the US Open two years ago. Before the start of the fifth set, Tsitsipas took a prolonged bathroom break leaving Murray to fret and fume as he waited for his opponent to return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muray believed that the delay – eight minutes of it – changed the momentum of the match and was so angry that he did not want to do his post-match press conference for fear of what he might say and how it might be interpreted. The fall-out from the episode was such that the rules on how long and how many times a player is allowed to take a bathroom break were tightened up and now the time allowed off court is strictly monitored.

But all of that is in the past. As the two square up to each to each other today. Murray bears no grudges. “I got to spend quite a bit of time with him at the Laver Cup [last September],” Murray said. “I like him. I think he’s a good guy. I was really angry after that match [in New York] and I was really disappointed with what happened. My feeling on the toilet break rules, there wasn’t really any rule at the time. And it was getting abused a little bit. “[The bathroom break rules] were rewritten after, which is a good thing.”

Bathroom-gate is now history. Of far more pressing importance is Murray’s current form on the grass – extremely good so far – and how he copes with the aggressive game of the 6ft 4ins Tsitsipas. In theory, the Greek should be a natural on the grass of SW19 but in five previous attempts, he has reached the fourth round once and lost in the first round three times. But as a French and Australian Open finalist, he does know how to steer a path through the rounds of a grand slam.

“Stefanos is a top player,” Murray said. “He has been in the top ten of the world for a while now. He has been to the latter stages of multiple slams. A classy tennis player. It is definitely a step up. I will need to be on my game to beat him.”

And after taking four hours split over two days to get the better of Thiem, Tsitsipas feels much the same way about Murray. “I remember a few years ago when I was kid, witnessing his first Wimbledon title.,” the Greek said. “What he went through in that final and in that last game – whenever I watch that again, it still gives me goosebumps.

“He’s someone that does so much for the sport so obviously I will go in with so much respect for my opponent. That court is almost like his living room – I have never played on Centre Court, the nearest I’ve got is No.1 Court – so I hope I can bring my best game. I know he won’t give up; he’s a fighter.”