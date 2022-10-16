Andy Murray pulls out of European Open and puts full focus on final two events of year

The 35-year-old Scot had been due to play Spain Jaume Munar on Tuesday in the first round of the 250 Series event in Belgium, but after a long week at the Gijon Open in Spain, where he reached the quarter-finals before losing in three sets to eventual runner-up Sebastian Korda, he has decided to rest even though he is a previous champion in Antwerp.

Murray is due to play a 500 series event in Basel the week after next before the Paris Masters 1000 series tournament at the start of November. There are more ranking points on offer in both Switzerland and France and with Murray’s goal to break into the top 32 of the world rankings before the season ends, he has a better chance of doing so if he wins matches there. If Murray can break into that bracket. he will be seeded for next year’s Australian Open and, in theory, be the recipient of a kinder draw.