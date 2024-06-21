Andy Murray pins Wimbledon hopes on another back operation as timescale revealed

Scot picked up injury earlier in the week at Queen’s

Andy Murray’s hopes of playing Wimbledon this year rest on the success of a back procedure after it was revealed he will undergo surgery on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Scot is hoping to make a farewell appearance at SW19, and that has not yet been ruled out despite him going under the knife just over a week before the tournament after he picked up another injury during Queen’s earlier this week.

The Scot struggled from the start of his second-round match against Jordan Thompson on Wednesday and pulled out after only five games.

A statement from his management on Friday afternoon said: “Andy is having a procedure on his back tomorrow. We will know more after this has taken place and will update further as soon as possible.”

Murray described feeling a weakness in his right leg and losing coordination. He sought on-court treatment after three games but soon decided he could not continue.

Andy Murray will have surgery on his back to help his chances of making Wimbledon. | Getty Images for LTA

On his chances of competing at SW19, Murray said in a post-match press conference on Wednesday: “Like all tennis players, we have degenerative joints and stuff in the back but it’s all predominantly been left-sided for me my whole career.

“I have never had too many issues with the right side. So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then to help the right side.”

This is not the first time Murray has suffered a back problem in his career. He underwent surgery in 2013, while after a first-round loss at the French Open last month he revealed he would need treatment to address soreness.

The three-time grand slam champion only returned to the match court five weeks ago after nearly two months out with an ankle injury.