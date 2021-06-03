Andy Murray out of Nottingham but still plans to play at Wimbledon

Andy Murray will not play in the Nottingham Open. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

The Scot had hoped to kick off his grass court campaign at the East Midlands tournament which starts on Saturday.

Murray was planning to use the second-tier Challenger Tour event to tune up for Queen’s Club and then Wimbledon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he has now taken the decision to pull out but it is understood that he still plans to play at Queen’s where he is a record five-time champion.

Murray, 34, pulled out of the French Open last month after suffering from discomfort during the ATP Masters event in Rome where he played doubles and trained with singles players, including Novak Djokovic.

Before he travelled to Italy Murray described the series of injury setbacks he has suffered since his hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 as “hard to take”.