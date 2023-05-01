Andy Murray lands Gael Monfils in first round of Aix-en-Provence Challenger event

The 35-year-old Scot is seeded fifth for the event in the south of France. In what is a loaded field containing some of the early exits from Madrid, Murray – currently ranked 52 in the world – will take on home favourite Gael Monfils on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The Frenchman’s ranking has slipped down to 322 but is a talented player, especially on clay, and will provide a stern test for the three-time Grand Slam champion.