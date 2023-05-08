All Sections
Andy Murray lands blockbuster first round draw against Fabio Fognini at Rome Masters

Andy Murray will take on home favourite Fabio Fognini in the first round of the Internazionali BNL D’Italia in Rome.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 8th May 2023, 18:18 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 18:19 BST
Andy Murray and Fabio Fognini have met on multiple occasions.

Fresh from winning the title at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger last week, Murray has moved up to his highest ranking for five years at No 42 and arrives in the Italian capital in good confidence. However, he will be given a stern test from the Italian veteran Fognini, who while isn’t at his best right now and struggling with form and fitness, is a very dangerous player on home soil. Fognini has past experience of beating Murray at the Foro Italico.

Should Murray get past Fognini, he will face 30th seed Miomir Kecmanovic, a young Serbian who is proficient on clay. The Scot is in Carlos Alcaraz’s half of the draw and is not the only British male in Rome, with Kyle Edmund landing a qualifier, Dan Evans facing Jiri Lecheka. Sixteen seed Cameron Norrie has a bye into the second round.

Related topics:Andy MurrayRome