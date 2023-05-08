Andy Murray lands blockbuster first round draw against Fabio Fognini at Rome Masters

Fresh from winning the title at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger last week, Murray has moved up to his highest ranking for five years at No 42 and arrives in the Italian capital in good confidence. However, he will be given a stern test from the Italian veteran Fognini, who while isn’t at his best right now and struggling with form and fitness, is a very dangerous player on home soil. Fognini has past experience of beating Murray at the Foro Italico.