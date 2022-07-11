Andy Murray gets back in action quickly after Wimbledon exit with Newport tournament

Andy Murray is back in action this week in Newport.

In a quest to break into the world’s top 32 by the end of August and earn a seeding at the US Open, Murray plans to play most of the north American tournaments and while this one will be on grass, the remainder will be on hard courts.

Murray has not played in Newport, one of the quirkier tournaments on the calendar with its old-fashioned courts and clubhouse, since 2006, when he reached the semi-finals.

His first-round opponent will be American Sam Querrey on Tuesday, who defeated him at Wimbledon five years ago and has good pedigree on this surface, albeit his form has dipped in the past year.