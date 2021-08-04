Andy Murray gains wild card entry to Western & Southern Open

Andy Murray has been given a wild card for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati later this month. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

The 34-year-old pulled out of the singles at the Tokyo Olympics after sustaining a minor calf strain but the injury will not keep him sidelined for long, with the Ohio tournament beginning on August 14.

It will be the first Masters level event the Scot has played in since the same tournament last year – which was held in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic – when he defeated Alexander Zverev to reach the third round.

Murray, the champion in Cincinnati in 2008 and 2011, was able to play doubles in Tokyo and headed home hugely disappointed after a quarter-final exit alongside Joe Salisbury.