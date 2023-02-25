Andy Murray fails to equal Roger Federer record as Daniil Medvedev wins Qatar Open, 6-4 6-4

The two-time Wimbledon champion found the encounter against the third seed a step too far as he was beaten 6-4 6-4 in under two hours.

Murray, a wildcard entry into the tournament, had won all four of his previous matches this week in three sets. He remarkably saved five match points in a draining semi-final against Jiri Lehecka and the 35-year-old former world number one needed to show his battling qualities again. He pulled a break back after falling 4-1 down in the first set and did so again after going 3-1 down in the second, but this time a comeback was beyond him.