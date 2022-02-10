Andy Murray exits Rotterdam Open after defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Andy Murray hits a return during his defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam (Photo by SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Murray had defeated Alexander Bublik on Wednesday to set up this last 16 clash, with the carrot of facing fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals if he was able to take down the Canadian.

However, Murray was too loose on serve as Auger-Aliassime claimed a 6-3 6-4 victory.

The first set threatened to get away from Murray very quickly as Auger-Aliassime broke in the Scot's opening service game, holding his first two with ease to lead 3-0.

The Canadian then broke again for a 4-0 lead but Murray, visibly disappointed with his own level, regained one of the breaks immediately and got the score back to 4-2.

Both players were hitting the ball sweetly from the back of the court, with Murray going toe-to-toe with the world No 9, but the Canadian was able to clinch the opener 6-3 with the help of his big serve.

Auger-Aliassime made the first breakthrough of the second set in the third game, but Murray - who won this tournament back in 2009 - pegged him straight back to show he was still game for the fight.

A gruelling fifth game of the set on Murray's serve went the way of the Canadian, though, with Murray struggling to get many free points on the slow indoor surface.

The rest of the games went to serve, with Auger-Aliassime sealing the match 6-3 6-4.

Murray is back in action next week, when he heads to Doha to play the Qatar Open.

Earlier on Thursday, defending champion Andrey Rublev serenely progressed into the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-2 win over Soonwoo Kwon of Korea, and he was joined by top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek took down Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-4 6-1.

However, hopes of a home winner were dashed after Dutch No 1 Botic van de Zandschulp was knocked out by Czech teenage qualifier Jiri Lehecka 1-6 6-4 6-4, who disposed of Denis Shapovalov earlier in the tournament.

British No 1 Norrie secured his spot in the last eight on Wednesday when he dismissed Russia's Karen Kachanov in straight sets.

Norrie won the first set 6-4 and despite trailing 4-1 in the second set, he rallied to take it in a tie-break.