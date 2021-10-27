Andy Murray defeated by teenager Carlos Alcaraz at Vienna Open

Andy Murray congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on his victory at the Vienna Open (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Murray, who beat world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz in three gruelling sets on Monday, was beaten 6-3 6-4 by the 18-year-old after over two hours of tennis of the highest quality.

Alcaraz defeated British number two Dan Evans in straight sets in the first round and gained revenge on former world number one Murray, who out-lasted the Spaniard in a marathon three-setter at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players produced top-level tennis in the first set, which saw four breaks of serve, as Murray hit back from 2-0 down to square it up at 2-2.

The opening four games lasted 34 minutes and Alcaraz's relentless power earned him another break in the fifth game to go 3-2 up.

Alcaraz staved off two break points in his next service game to lead 4-2 and broke Murray for a third time in the ninth game to take the opening set 6-3 after one hour and five minutes.

Murray looked weary at 1-1 in the second after more energy-sapping rallies, but broke Alcaraz in the third game and then held serve to lead 3-1.

The Scot, currently world number 156, sank to his haunches after holding serve to go 4-2 ahead and Alcaraz held and then broke his next service game to level it up at 4-4.

Alcaraz sniffed victory and, after winning his next service game, he cranked it up on Murray's serve, producing the shot of the match off his booming forehand to set up match point, which he seized to wrap up the match.

Britain's number one Cameron Norrie, BNP Paribas Open winner in Indian Wells last week, faces Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round in Vienna after defeating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in straight sets on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu was happy to reflect on a "huge" win after she tasted victory for the first time since her stunning US Open success at the Transylvanian Open.

Raducanu, with her Romanian father in her box, is playing what must feel like a home tournament in Cluj, even though it is behind closed doors, and she will have enjoyed herself after coming from behind to beat Polona Hercog 4-6 7-5 6-1.

It was just her second match since that astounding win in New York last month and she has finally been able to end the anomaly of being a grand slam champion without a win on the WTA Tour.

This is just Raducanu's fourth tournament at this level and after three previous first-round defeats she is finally on the board.

She said: "It feels like a huge win, it is my first WTA Tour win which makes me very happy.

"It was difficult for me but I feel to win my first WTA match does mean a lot because I was on a losing streak, so I got my first one. I am really pleased to have come through that today.

"It definitely means a lot, it's my first win, I knew that in my head so I was battling really hard to get on the board. To play in Romania, I had amazing support so they definitely helped me.

"It is a shame there aren't fans here but I hope they were watching and I just wanted to do them proud."