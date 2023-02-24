Andy Murray completes amazing comeback to defeat Jiri Lehecka and reach Qatar Open final

Murray was 40-0 down as Lehecka served for the match having already rescued two match points on his own serve the previous game. The Scot won the next five points to level the third set at 5-5 before going on to win the match in a tie-break.
The 35-year-old had looked on course for a more straight-forward win after claiming the first set 6-0, but he continued the trend of the tournament thus far in going the full distance after Lehecka recovered to win the second set 6-4.
In his on court interview, Murray acknowledged that he had "no idea" how he rescued the match.
He said: "That was one of the most amazing turnarounds I've had in my career. I knew it was his first time serving for a final so I had to keep the pressure on because I know how hard it is to serve for a match like that. I've no idea how I managed to turn that one around, to be honest.”
Murray, who will face either Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final, added: "I'll enjoy tonight and hopefully put in a good performance tomorrow."
Asked how much fuel he had left in the tank after playing so many sets this week, Murray replied: "I feel alright just now - the adrenaline is pumping after a match like that.
"There will be a bit of fatigue tomorrow but I've got a great team. Phil Hayward, my physio - fantastic man - has got a job on his hands to put me back together again for tomorrow.”