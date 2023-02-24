Andy Murray completes amazing comeback to defeat Jiri Lehecka and reach Qatar Open final

Andy Murray added another astonishing comeback to his remarkable career collection after saving five match points to defeat Jiri Lehecka and reach the Qatar Open final.

Murray was 40-0 down as Lehecka served for the match having already rescued two match points on his own serve the previous game. The Scot won the next five points to level the third set at 5-5 before going on to win the match in a tie-break.

The 35-year-old had looked on course for a more straight-forward win after claiming the first set 6-0, but he continued the trend of the tournament thus far in going the full distance after Lehecka recovered to win the second set 6-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his on court interview, Murray acknowledged that he had "no idea" how he rescued the match.

Andy Murray is left stunned by his comeback against Jiri Lehecka (not pictured) in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: "That was one of the most amazing turnarounds I've had in my career. I knew it was his first time serving for a final so I had to keep the pressure on because I know how hard it is to serve for a match like that. I've no idea how I managed to turn that one around, to be honest.”

Murray, who will face either Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final, added: "I'll enjoy tonight and hopefully put in a good performance tomorrow."

Asked how much fuel he had left in the tank after playing so many sets this week, Murray replied: "I feel alright just now - the adrenaline is pumping after a match like that.